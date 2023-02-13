Boston continued their winning run with an impressive seven try performance away at Gainsborough to retain third place in Counties 2 East North.

It and keep up the pressure on Mansfield and Nottingham Casuals, who lie first and second respectively.

In the forwards, back row Mason Coulam scored two tries, with the remaining five coming through the backs. Winger Thomas Loveley, flyhalf Rowan Mason and scrum half James Bray, registered one apeice. The remaining two would be registered by centre Sean BIshop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boston's man of the match was centre Wayne Harley, who amassed a personal haul of thirteen points, through one penalty and five conversions.

Boston kept their winning run going with victory over Gainsborough. Pic by David Dales.