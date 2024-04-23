Boston Ladies celebrate back to back titles with trip to Twickenham

Boston Ladies at Twickenham. Pic: Wayne Lagdon.

Lillijanna Vandervord kept up her try scoring form with another 4 tries taking her tally to 8 in 2 games, along with Sydney Elston, Lauren Clark, Tiana Wollaston, Sophie Lorenz, and Hannah Fowler all crossing the line. Hannah Fowler added to her try with 8 conversions for a personal haul of 21 points. Player of the match was given by the opposition to Sophie Lorenz, with the Boston coaches awarding forwards of the match to Catelyn Etherington and back of the match to Hannah Fowler.

The ladies are one win away from an unbeaten season, and were lucky to celebrate their successes this season with a trip to Twickenham. Earlier in the season, they successfully applied to be part of the annual Twickenham takeover day, which saw them take part in 3 20 minute matches against Ivybridge, Scarborough and Eton Manor. The ladies took a large squad in order to give as many players an opportunity to play at the home of England rugby. The day was also attended by 100 other members of Boston RFC and was a day to remember for the ladies section.

Ladies team vs Peterborough Buckberry, Champion, Heeley M, Moxon, Coaker, Elston L, Etherington, Lorenz, Daubney ©, Fowler, Heeley P, Clark, Coulam, Vandervord, Wollaston

Replacements: Elston S, Oakes, Jones, Allen, Neville, Mindham-Wright, Armiger

Next and final match: Old Northamptonian Ladies on Sunday 28th kick off 1400 at home.

Boston 2nd beat Deeping Dinos

Boston 2nd XV travelled away to Deeping Dinos on Saturday and came away with a 45-34 win. Bostons tries were scored by Mason East, Kieron Trollope, Dan Elkington, Sam Gray, Dave Abell, Giles Favell and Ryan Cuthbertson with Connor Brown converting 4 and Tom Balderstone the final try. The 2nd team finish off the senior men season next week away against Lincoln 3s.

2xv Team: Cuthberston, Fowler L ©, Fowler H, Mottram, Pammet, Doades, Trollope, East, Gray, Abell, Favell, Piggins, McLeod, Brown, Hall Replacements: Elkington, Glenn, O’callaghan, Himsworth, Balderstone

Boston under 15s win the NLD Vase