Boston pick up first win of the season against Southwell
Two tries from centre Sean Bishop, one from second row Mathew Deane and eleven points from the boot of Wayne Harley saw the side work hard to secure the win over Southwell.
Playing with the advantage of the wind in the first half, a well taken penalty by Harley saw Boston move 3 -0 in front after 8 minutes.
From a scrum, ten metres from Southwell's line, number eight Mason Coulam, picked up the ball and drew the back row, before off loading to the supporting Bishop to extend the lead to 8-0.
A further penalty by Harley, saw the home side enter the interval 11-0 in front.
With Thomas Loveley replacing Michael Baldwin on the wing, an early drop kick by Harley kept the scoreboard moving as the expected response from Southwell materialised.
With the advantage of the strong wind they kept Boston pinned down, testing their defensive structures and discipline.
Following this sustained pressure, a rare journey into Southwell's half saw the ball quickly recycled and Deane finished off the move in the corner.
Southwell's pressure was rewarded with a try, before a blistering run by Bishop broke the visitor’s line to seal a first win. The conversion by Harley ending the match 26-5.
On Saturday Boston entertain Birstall in the league.