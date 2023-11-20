Boston RUFC are outmuscled in defeat to strong Market Rasen side
In the backs a first team debut was awarded to centre Liam Quin a product of the colts academy, with Ollie Lawman returning at full back. On the bench Ross Noble and Luke Fowler were welcomed back.
Despite Boston opening the score after seven minutes, from a Mathew Deane powerful drive two metres from the line, they were unable to capitalise on the strong wind and unfortunately conceded two quick tries before half time to trail 7 -19.
With the momentum now clearly with Rasen, they continued to take control adding two further tries to run out winners.
The coaching team will be looking for the squad to respond to this second successive league defeat, by returning to the training park to put in the hard work and commitment required at Counties 1 level.
On Saturday, Boston travel to play Ilkeston in a rearranged fixture kick off 2.15 pm.
Boston: L Himsworth, W Scupham, J Griffin, M Deane, L Eldin (capt) S Gray, E O Callaghan, M Coulam, J Cook, T Hobbs J Maria, L Quin, W Harley, O Lawman, J Cowern.
Replacements: R Noble L Fowler, D Wilson.