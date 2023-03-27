Centre Sean Bishop scored four tries to set a new season's try scoring record, overtaking the previous holder, winger Jarron Cowern, who also scored four tries.
The result would also be the team's highest league score following the 124-5 win over Silbey Vikings.
It would be winger Jarron Cowern who opened the afternoon's entertainment after five minutes, followed quickly by fellow winger Jose Araujo to take a 12 - O lead. From then on it was all systems go with half time seeing the side in front by 55 -0.
Throughout the match scrum half James Bray showed his pace to secure a hat-trick and also take up kicking duties in the second half; slotting home seven conversions, to amass a personal tally of 29 points.
Not to be outdone in the backs, Centre Oliver Lawman and full back Charlie Willis both crossed the line twice as the scoreboard was in constant motion.
The team's other try scorers were Captain Ross Noble, back row Sam Hughes and second row Mathew Deane. Wayne Harley converted five of the first half tries.
To Silbey Vikings’ credit they never gave up and battled hard with only fourteen players. Boston's man of the match was full-back Charlie Willis.