Boston RUFC end losing run with narrow victory over Birstall
Two tries within ten minutes set up a a morale boosting victory for players and coaches to build upon for the rest of the season.
The quick start was all important as first number eight Mason Coulam crossed the whitewash and then winger Thomas Loveley, the latter try converted by Will Scupham to race into a 12-0 lead.
Despite conceding a penalty, Boston entered half time 12 -3 ahead and playing with greater confidence.
With the visitor's scoring a ooverfed try after fifty six minutes to reduce the deficit to 12-10, it was credit to the players that they successfully closed out the match in the last quarter to gain vital league points.
Boston's man of the match was number eight Mason Colam. On Saturday Boston entertain Mansfield at-home kick if 2,15, all support welcomed.
Boston: L Himsworth, L Fowler, W Scupham, L Eldin (Capt), M Deane, E O'Callaghan, S Gray! M Coulam, J Cook, T Hobbs, T Loveley, M Baldwin, D Wilson, D Piggo, K Turley.
Replacements: P Manning, J Bray , O Lawman