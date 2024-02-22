Boston runners battle soggy conditions at Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country League
Heavy overnight and early morning rain turned parts of the the Louth A.C. London Road course into a quagmire, making negotiation around the route tricky for all the runners.
In the Under 15 race Kirsten Richardson finished in seventh position, recording 21 mins 06 secs at the end of the 4.2k challenge.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Despite feeling under the weather Emma Penson finished eleventh in the Senior/Veteran Womens contest and third in the Vet 40 age category.
In a determined effort over a particularly muddy 5.1k, and running strongly, James Roark was fifteenth overall and third Senior in the combined Senior/Junior/Veteran Mens race over 7k, recording 33mins 18 secs.