Boston slip to defeat against Belgrave
A consolation converted try by second row Mathew Deane on seventy eight minutes, was some small reward for the effort put into Boston's second half performance.
They were playing against a well drilled Belgrave side who went on to claim a 38-7 win.
In what would be a tough day at the office, Belgrave were able to manage the windy conditions and throughout the match always looked the most dangerous in attack when the ball was spread wide.
Boston will look back on a number of positives, set piece and defensive tackling to take into their next game against Southall on Saturday.
The coaching staff will be hoping there were no more injuries to players, in an already long injury list.