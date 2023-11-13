Boston slip to defeat at Loughborough in Counties 1 Midlands East North

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boston had battled hard against a team which currently lie one place above them in Counties 1 Midlands East North. Despite the loss, they still retain sixth place.

Several, changes were made by the coaching staff due to injuries or unavailability. Callum Thomson joined Wayne Harley in the second row. Dan Piggo returned on the wing, with Charlie Willis, back from University in the centre, alongside Tom Balderstone.

Loughborough started strongly and after thirteen minutes were 12-0 ahead. A yellow card for Harvey Coulam, saw Boston down to fourteen players, who the home side exploited to score a third try to move 21-0 I front.

Boston were well beaten at Loughborough.

Boston did rally and a converted Mason Coulam try saw Boston enter half time with the scoreboard at 21 -7.

Loughborough scored two further second half tries to run out winners 35-7.

With several players out of position, they all stuck to their tasks. Mason Coulam and Ethan O Callaghan tackled well and Callum Thomson excelled in the line out stealing opposition ball and carried well in the loose.