Martyn Bunce’s side made it five unbeaten at home in the league with a convincing 3-0 victory over Kimberley Miners Welfare.

The Poachers were the more fluid team in the opening exchanges but it didn’t stop Kimberley from creating the odd chance.

After 27 minutes, Fraser Bayliss crossed the ball in after a missed opportunity and the ball eventually found Jordan Nuttell who headed home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town got a second before half time and this time it was the turn of skipper Lee Beeson to get on the score sheet.

Travis Portas was named Man of the Match by sponsor S Brocklesby & Son.

Boston put the game to bed when the two substitutes Harry Limb and Marshall Young combined, with the latter making it 3-0.