Boston Town extend unbeaten home run to five
Martyn Bunce’s side made it five unbeaten at home in the league with a convincing 3-0 victory over Kimberley Miners Welfare.
The Poachers were the more fluid team in the opening exchanges but it didn’t stop Kimberley from creating the odd chance.
After 27 minutes, Fraser Bayliss crossed the ball in after a missed opportunity and the ball eventually found Jordan Nuttell who headed home.
Town got a second before half time and this time it was the turn of skipper Lee Beeson to get on the score sheet.
Boston put the game to bed when the two substitutes Harry Limb and Marshall Young combined, with the latter making it 3-0.
The three points lifted Boston up to 6th in the United Counties League Premier North table.