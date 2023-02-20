Boston Town look to win County Cup at Boston United’s Jakemans Community Stadium

The Lincs Senior Trophy final will take place at Boston United’s ground on Wed 5 April.

Boston Town will face either Deeping Rangers or Skegness Town as they try to win their first silverware for 14 years.

The other semi-final was abandoned earlier this month because of a frozen pitch. They’ll try again on Tuesday (21 Feb).

It will be the first time the Poachers have played in a cup final since they won this competition in 2009, beating Winterton Rangers 2-0 at Lincoln City’s Sincil Bank.

Liam Adams from the Lincs Senior Trophy semi-final win against Brigg Town

They reached the final again in 2020 under Gary Edgley but the game was never played because of the first coronavirus lockdown.

Martyn Bunce’s side will be hoping for a big turnout to watch them in the showpiece game.

Kick-off at the Jakemans Community Stadium will be 7.45pm.

Boston Town’s away game at Melton Town has been called off once again because of issues with their artificial surface.

It’s the third time in 16 months the Poachers have had a scheduled trip there postponed because of the 3G pitch.

Their fixture there on October 2021 was called off and eventually played four months later.

Martyn Bunce's side were due to travel there last month but it was again postponed because the pitch was deemed to be unsatisfactory.

Melton Town apologised at the time and said emergency remedial work was being carried out.

After the game was first postponed, a Melton Town statement said : "This is very disappointing for us as a club.

“Less than 18 months ago, we paid for a new FIFA Pro Quality 3G pitch, but unfortunately we have been let down as the current state of the pitch is not fit for purpose due to failing FIFA testing.

"We are having emergency remedial work carried out today and tomorrow but the pitch cannot be approved for use in advance of Saturday’s game.

“We are hopeful that this will not happen again and express our apologies to the players, officials and loyal fans of both clubs."

But now the rearranged game – scheduled for Tuesday 21 February – has also been called off.