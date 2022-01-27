Boston Triathletes take fifth at cross country challenge

Mel Wheeler.

Boston Triathlon Club placed fifth at Biscathorpe’s Lincolnshire Cross Country championships.

The club saw 14 competitors race in the under 11s, 13s, and 15s and also seniors plus veterans.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the competitors were running on grass verges and fields with hills thrown in the mix.

George Ellis.

Despite the wet and muddy terrain, it was a beautiful day with a brisk breeze.

The first race started with under 11s with Rosie Ladds along with Freya Wheeler competing for Boston tri and placing fourth and fifth respectively.

They fortunately were spared from running through the ford due to the depth as it had heavily rained the previous days.

The next race was junior, senior, as well as veteran men. Five of the club competed in the veteran category, Ben Marsters, Alan Wheeler, Steven Roberts, Barry Douce, and Kelvin Clements.

Jayne Clements

They then went on to place 14th, 21st, 29th, 48th and 49th respectively.

After that, the under 13s competed with George Ellis placing 12th out of the boys along with Willow Wheeler and Emily Douce placing 8th and 9th with the same time.

The river crossing was a tricky obstacle to face as some competitors got a fresh dunking when tackling it.

The fourth race saw under 15s girls and boys, and under 17 women run 4.5k.

Representing Boston Triathlon Club was Joe Douce, who placed 13th in the under 15 boys’ category.

The last race of the day was junior, senior, veteran women and under 17 men. Katie Ball finished 7th in the senior age group with Melenie Wheeler and Jayne Clements placing 19th and 27th in the veteran category.