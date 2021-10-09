Boston Triathlon Club members complete the London Marathon... in the capital and closer to home

Boston Tri Club athletes at the London Marathon.

Thousands of people united on the streets of the capital to take part in the 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon, exactly 889 days after the event was last took place.

Amongst those running the iconic route passed the Cutty Sark and over Tower Bridge were Boston Triathlon Club members.

First home was Mark Harris in an amazing time of 3:13.49, followed by Craig Oliver in 3:24.58.

Dan Riches and Bethany Lines ran it together in a very respectable time of 4:29.36.

Next in was Damian Bennett, who even managed to grab a sneaky ice cream round the half way mark came home in 4:36.33.

Nicole Hendy came in at 4:49.40.

Members were also pounding the streets a bit closer to home, completing the Virtual London Marathon.

Col Little could be seen running the streets of Tattershall and Woodhall completing his marathon effort in 4:18.

Barry Douce ran loops of Swineshead and crossed the finish line (held up nicely in place by his children Joe and Emily) in a time of 3:57.28.

Linda Rands took this opportunity to run her first marathon in a respectable time of 5:39.12, after not being able to complete many long runs due to injury niggles.

Tanya Knight ran in an incredible time of 3:50.18 with running partner Eddie Smith, only two weeks after competing at Equinox 24-hour endurance challenge.

