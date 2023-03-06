In a dramatic second half fightback; Boston reversed a 19-10 half time deficit to eventually take the lead in the last quarter of an absorbing contest and beat Kesteven 27-24.

The result sees Boston retain 3rd place in Counties 2 East North, still with a game in hand.

With a growing injury list, the coaching staff were forced to reshuffle personnel in the backs. Wayne Harley moved to flyhalf, Charlie Willis to centre and Josh Cook to full back.

In front of a large partisan home crowd, Kesteven started strongly and took the lead after six minutes to move 5-0 in front. With Kesteven using the advantages of the sloping pitch, Boston had to defend and absorb Kesteven pressure. Two missed penalty attempts from Harley and a second converted try edged the scoreboard 12-0 after 22 minutes.

Boston celebrate a fine win.

In a rare foray into Kesteven's half an errant pass from scrum half Bray, was seized upon by centre Sean BIshop to power through and outsprint the defence after 30 minutes to open their account 12-5.

A third home try saw the visitor's further push ahead, before winger Jose Araujo fielding a kick outside the Kesteven twenty two set up second row Lewis Eldin to score.

Boston entered, half time trailing 19-10; however, with a player Mathew Deane in the sin bin for the next eight minutes.

Boston successfully managed with fourteen players before the first of two Kesteven yellow cards in five minutes shifted the momentum of the game.

It would be Captain Ross Noble, who from a line out catch and drive, opened the scoring , the conversion by Harley moving the visitor's within two points 19-17.

A converted penalty by Harley on 66 minutes saw Boston take the lead 20-19, as Boston sought to capitalise on their numerical advantage. Eventually following a line break by centre Charlie Willis, his pass put Jose Araujo into space to score. The conversion by Harley moving Boston 27-19 ahead.

With five minutes remaining Kesteven fought back to score, 24 -27; setting up a tense last few minutes, which was successfully navigated.

