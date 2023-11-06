Boston United boss hails defensive work-rate after draw at Spennymoor Town
The Pilgrims defended solidly throughout with chances at a premium at the Brewery Field.
“We really dug in,” he said. “There was good defensive duty from back to front.
“We feared this one because of the levels they had to get to again after Tuesday.
“There was always a fear we wouldn't get to those levels and we fell short in possession, but fatigue levels are high.
“I'm really pleased because it is three unbeaten and we can keep trying to improve. They were excellent today.
United were indebted to Cameron Gregory for fine saves to deny Glen Taylor and Sam Fielding in the second half.
United's best chance saw Martin Woods' free-kick beaten aside by James Montgomery.
Ahead of kick-off, United boss Ian Culverhouse had omitted Jimmy Knowles for the first time this season. With Ethan Sephton missing out through injury, Jai Rowe and Dylan Hill were their two replacements.
In a fixture played two weeks later than originally scheduled, the first half passed by without noteworthy chances for either side.
After the break, United were forced into their first change when Zak Mills limped off, to be replaced by fit-again Tom Leak.
Kelsey Mooney found himself through on goal, only to be flattened by Mark Anderson at the cost of a booking, and Woods' firm free-kick was well repelled by Montgomery.
Spennymoor came alive and Taylor had a close-range effort blocked by Nicholson before forcing a save from Gregory.
Gregory subsequently excelled to keep out Fielding's ferocious drive following a partially-cleared corner.
There was a late scare when Brad Nicholson had to hook the ball off his own line from an Anderson cross-shot, but United held on.