Boston's Amber Barry progresses in England Boxing Junior Championships

Boston’s Amber Barry has advanced to the East Midlands Regional finals in the England Boxing Junior Championships.

She travelled to Telford where she beat Sophie Wright, of the Riddings ABC, in their semi final bout.

Amber utilised her shot selection well whilst darting in and out of range throughout to seal a convincing unanimous win.

In the evening the Boston ABC travelled to Hull with novice youngster Kenzie Galey, who was matched against local lad George Sinclair of the Vulcan ABC.

Amber Berry claimed an impressive win.