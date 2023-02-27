Boston's Amber Barry progresses in England Boxing Junior Championships

She travelled to Telford where she beat Sophie Wright, of the Riddings ABC, in their semi final bout.
Amber utilised her shot selection well whilst darting in and out of range throughout to seal a convincing unanimous win.
In the evening the Boston ABC travelled to Hull with novice youngster Kenzie Galey, who was matched against local lad George Sinclair of the Vulcan ABC.
A fast start from the offset caught Kenzie off guard. As Galey adjusted to the conditions he got involved in an exchange of heavy blows that saw Sinclair land a heavy blow, causing the referee to intervene with a standing count and then call the bout off.