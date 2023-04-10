Register
Boston's Evolution Martial Arts Club leave Amsterdam with medal haul

Seven athletes from Evolution Martial Arts in Boston travelled to Amsterdam in The Netherlands to compete at the WAKO Yökoso Dutch Open European Cup.

By Sports Reporter
Published 10th Apr 2023, 15:11 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 15:11 BST

After a fantastic competition, the local athletes finished with 14 medals placing Evolution Martial Arts in 21st place out of 110 clubs from 20 different nations.

Nesta Baxter came home with Double Gold winning the categories of Senior Female -65kg Light Continuous and Kick Light.

Emily Greatrix accumulated an impressive four medals which were three silver medals and one bronze medal. These were in the categories of Junior Female -60kg and -65kg Light Continuous and Kick Light Categories. Emily fought against competitors from countries including Morocco, Spain, GB, and Greece.

Team Evolution Martial Arts at the Dutch Open European Cup. Back Left to Right: Olivia Green, Theo Ziobro-Magalhaes, Blake Calisto and Emily Greatrix. Front Left to Right: Andrew Gregory, Jack Greatrix, Nesta Baxter and Emily Gregory.
Team Evolution Martial Arts at the Dutch Open European Cup. Back Left to Right: Olivia Green, Theo Ziobro-Magalhaes, Blake Calisto and Emily Greatrix. Front Left to Right: Andrew Gregory, Jack Greatrix, Nesta Baxter and Emily Gregory.

Theo Ziobro Magalhaes also accumulated an impressive four medals of three silvers and one bronze. These were in the categories of Younger Cadet Male -42kg and -47kg Light Continuous and -47kg Kick Light with the final silver from a Tag Team Point Fighting Event with a fellow GB athlete.

Olivia Green finished with a well-deserved silver medal in the Senior Female +70kg Point Fighting after an excellent display of skills against a German in the Semi-Final and then missing out on the gold against a different German athlete in the Final. Olivia then went on to win a bronze medal in the Senior Female -70kg Point Fighting after some great fighting at Olivia’s first international competition.

Blake Calisto won a silver medal in the Younger Cadet -32kg Light Continuous Category after a tough fight against a competitor from Ireland in the Final.

Emily Gregory won a bronze medal in the Senior Female Point Fighting +70kg Category where she came up against a renowned athlete from The Netherlands.

Andrew Gregory finished in Runner Up position after brilliant fights across competitors from Germany, GB, and Spain.

The Dutch Open was a brilliant first international competition of the season for a lot of the Evolution Martial Arts athletes and we are looking forward to further success this year both nationally and internationally.

