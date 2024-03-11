Boston’s Evolution Martial Arts shine at nationals
Members of Boston’s Evolution Martial Arts brought home the medals from the WAKO British Nationals.
The club, based on Old Goods Yard, Spalding Road, saw success after winning two golds, six silvers and six bronze medals.
Head coach Linda Baxter paid tribute to his fighters, saying: “The team all fought fantastic, showing all the training they are all putting in is paying of. Well done everyone. They keep training hard, making us all very proud coaches.”
All the students who came in the top 3 are now eligible to try out for a place on the kick-boxing GB team to represent their country at the upcoming World and European Championship.