Boston's G&S Racing Kawasaki make the step up to the British Supersport championship

G&S racers Asher Durham and Sam Laffins.

All three rode for the team last season, Jorel Boerboom who has switched classes from the Superstock 1000 will join former Junior Superstock riders Asher Durham and Sam Laffins to campaign a three rider attack in British Supersport on the new 2024 Kawasaki ZX636.

The British Supersport class runs as a support class to the British Superbike Championship with the first round of the 2024 season taking place in Northern Spain at the Circuito de Navarra this coming weekend, April 20/21. Prior to this the team will take part in the official test at the circuit (April 16/19) to familiarise themselves with the new circuit and also the new machines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team Manager Tom Fisher - it’s taken a lot of negotiation and work to get the team and budget sorted this year but it’s finally come together and with the arrival of the new bikes we are able to contest the full British Supersport championship with support from Kawasaki. We are delighted to have all three riders with us. Jorel is fully recovered from his broken shoulder and looked promising at the Donington Park test last week. Both Sam and Asher were race winners for us last year, we are delighted they are staying with the team this year and have high hopes for good results.