Boston's Nicola Elding sets new record in qualification for national powerlifting championships

Boston’s Nicola Elding qualified for the national powerlifting championship in a new British record.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Mar 2023, 07:49 BST

Elding lifted 112.5kg to take first place in the 67.5kg category.

She also took first place in The Strict Curl with a British Record of 27.5KG at The Mayhem Gym in the town.

Powerlifting runs in her blood after her dad Mike Davies was a part of first ever International Powerlifting team in the 1960’s.

Nicola Elding set a new national powerlifting record on her way to victory.
She said: “The goal is to win The World Championship. To do this I will need to win the British Championship in Coventry.

“My dad was a British and World champ and I love carrying on the family tradition. “My husband Chris Elding coaches me and mum Maureen Davies is my biggest fan.”

