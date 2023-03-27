Boston's Nicola Elding sets new record in qualification for national powerlifting championships

Elding lifted 112.5kg to take first place in the 67.5kg category.
She also took first place in The Strict Curl with a British Record of 27.5KG at The Mayhem Gym in the town.
Powerlifting runs in her blood after her dad Mike Davies was a part of first ever International Powerlifting team in the 1960’s.
She said: “The goal is to win The World Championship. To do this I will need to win the British Championship in Coventry.
“My dad was a British and World champ and I love carrying on the family tradition. “My husband Chris Elding coaches me and mum Maureen Davies is my biggest fan.”