Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard
3 minutes ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
58 minutes ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
1 hour ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
1 hour ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
2 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school

Boston’s Nicola Elding wins British Powerlifting Federation's British Championship

Boston powerlifter Nicola Elding is celebrating more title glory.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th Apr 2023, 09:27 BST

She won The British Powerlifting Federation British Championship in Deadlift 115KG and Strict Curl 30KG, both new British Records.

Nicola said: "I am so pleased to be British Champion and training hard to win the World Championship in October. T

"he British Powerlifting Federation are proud to hold The World Championships this year in The U.K. and look forward to welcoming competitors from around the World. The atmosphere will be amazing and cannot wait for the competition.”

Most Popular
Nicola Elding on her way to winning the British Championship.Nicola Elding on her way to winning the British Championship.
Nicola Elding on her way to winning the British Championship.

The competition was at The Rugby Club in Coventry.

She is coached by husband Chris Elding and train at Pure Gym in Boston.

The next competition will be The World Championship in October.

Boston