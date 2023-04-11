Boston’s Nicola Elding wins British Powerlifting Federation's British Championship

Boston powerlifter Nicola Elding is celebrating more title glory.

She won The British Powerlifting Federation British Championship in Deadlift 115KG and Strict Curl 30KG, both new British Records.

Nicola said: "I am so pleased to be British Champion and training hard to win the World Championship in October. T

"he British Powerlifting Federation are proud to hold The World Championships this year in The U.K. and look forward to welcoming competitors from around the World. The atmosphere will be amazing and cannot wait for the competition.”

Nicola Elding on her way to winning the British Championship.

The competition was at The Rugby Club in Coventry.

She is coached by husband Chris Elding and train at Pure Gym in Boston.