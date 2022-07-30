Tanya Knight became the race's first female winner.

Runners had to run as many 5k laps as they can within a six hour time limit, either solo or part of a team. Boston Community Runners had Tanya Knight and Sarah-Jane Eggleton flying the colours, both as solo runners.

It was a very hot and hilly adventure for the pair and going up and down the hills surrounding the castle, the wind blew soil and sand from the tracks over all the runners taking part.

Both had superb runs. Sarah-Jane completed eight laps which equated to 40km over the 6 hour period.

Tanya surprised herself by completing 11 laps (55km) in total. Hoping she had done rather well she was amazed and delighted to then find out she was first lady. Collecting her trophy to the applause of all the competitors she then found out that she had beaten all the men as well with the nearest male competitor completing 10 laps in total.

This is the first time a female has been in first place overall at the event and Tanya was more than happy to become Queen of the Castle.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances. They also offer a RunWalkRun group and now a Walking with Purpose group.

They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs.