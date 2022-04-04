Bourne to run! Boston Community Runners take on testing terrain in the woods

The Boston contingent in Bourne.

Twelve members of Boston Community Runners headed down to Bourne's Run in the Woods.

Having been cancelled for two years it was a welcome return for this challenging off-road 10k with a 3k fun run taking place as well.

It’s an off-road route through the woods starting with a small loop before the second loop took the runners on field tracks before re-entering the woods for the last 3k.

Whilst not terribly technical - indeed most runners elected for normal road shoes, with one brave gent running barefoot - the stony track and twig debris provided one or two patches of tricky terrain to traverse.

All the Boston runners put in fine performances on the new course and first back for the club, taking ninth place and first in his age category was Steve Roberts in 41.22.

He was followed home just a minute later by Trevor Byng in 42.23.

Craig Sargeant ran a very strong race and stopped the clock at 44.45.

Jill Coleman took second in her age category with a time of 48.35.

Darren Bevan had another good run with a time of 52.22.

Samantha Thwaites ran her first 10k race since getting back into running and stopped the clock in a great time of 1.02.33 with Sarah Burton next home in 1.06.38.

Lynn Bateman took on the hills and was pleased with her time of 1.09.34.

Next back was Barry Norton in a time of 1.12.41 with Carole Page continuing to get stronger again, next home in 1.13.22.

The final club runner back and with a strong finish was Janet Norton, who crossed the line in 1.16.41.

The hills were certainly a challenge and everyone was pleased with their performance.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances.

They also offer a RunWalkRun group and a Walking with Purpose group.

They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs.