Brigg Netball Club set for tournament tests

Brigg Netball Club under 14s.

Brigg Netball Club youngsters are preparing to compete amongst some of the country’s top clubs - in two age categories.

Throughout the pandemic, the club has been providing its members with regular training via zoom calls.

It has also been sourcing unconventional training facilities when the gyms, school sports halls and leisure centres were closed, and keeping up team spirit with club members being invited to join in with fun activities on Facebook.

Brigg Netball Club under 16s.

Now, after a long road back, the club is being rewarded for their long-term commitment and devotion to a sport they love.

Earlier this year, like many other main events due to Covid, the announcement came that the prestigious National Clubs annual tournament was to be cancelled for a second consecutive year, leaving many youngsters very disappointed.

Ordinarily, qualification for this event would have been decided by a county and then a regional tournament, but this rigorous process to find the top 18 teams in the country has not been

possible.

It would be fair to say that the club, led by head coach, Vanessa McErlain-Naylor, have dominated the Lincolnshire League in both the under 14 and under 16 age categories for several years now, and as such have been in the mix when vying for a place at this esteemed club event, attending at under 14 level for several years so, there was a high expectation that Brigg would once again be seeking representation.

Now that the sporting world has opened up again, Netball South has come together to right a wrong and set about putting on a competition that would aim to equal the kudos of the

nationals.

As per the nationals’ protocol, two teams from each region have been included in the Performance Clubs Invitational, but selection this time around has been made based on the clubs who attended the National Club tournament in 2019.

Brigg Netball Club met this criterion at the under 14 age group, so have received automatic qualification and - in recognition of the club’s history of representation at the event - have been offered a wild card in the under 16 category.

The club is thrilled to be attending the tournament in both age groups and is delighted to be able to include six members of the Epworth Netball club in its under 14 squad of 12 in recognition of their performance in the Lincolnshire League this season.

The event is to be held at Warwick University later this month.