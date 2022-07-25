Abdul Moeed combined with Usman Ahmed to add 122 in less than 15 overs and seal victory for Freiston.

The pair added 122 in less than 15 overs, to see Freiston run out comfortable victors. Earlier Moeed had starred with the ball claiming 6-28.

Freiston lost the toss on a hot day and the home side unsurprisingly elected to bat first. Freiston did start well, picking up two key wickets in the first six overs.

Taimur Mian clean bowled Oldfield and Ollie Booth saw Edgeller (7) well caught in the covers by Deepu Sasi.

Bird and Bell then added 56 for the home side, showing that the wicket was good, and the outfield very fast.

It was the introduction of spin which saw both depart with Moeed having Bird stumped by Zeeshan Saeed for 34. Moeed also had Bell caught by Richard Paul for 41.

The off-spinner then ripped through the Sutton middle order, as the home side were reduced to 126-9. Zeeshan Saeed took two catches and another stumping, whilst skipper Paul took two more good catches.

Last wicket pair Stanway and Crisp belied their batting positions to put on 65 for the final wicket. They showed the earlier batsmen how to play, as the struck the ball cleanly. Crisp made and unbeaten 37, whilst Stanway made 23. Freiston had Stanway caught in the last over, to dismiss Sutton for 191.

Zeeshan Saeed made 30 for Freiston at the top of the order, and Sunil Panjwani contributed 18, but three wickets from Edgeller reduced Freiston to 76-4. The match was finally balanced when Mooed joined Usman Ahmed at the crease.

The pair were aggressive from the outset and hit boundaries in most overs, as they quickly took the game away from Sutton.

Ahmed struck 14 boundaries and a six in his innings which was only 58 balls in duration. Moeed added six fours and a maximum, and the pair saw Freiston to victory with over thirteen overs remaining.

Ahmed made 74, and Moeed a run a ball 47 to secure the maximum points victory for Freiston. The result keeps Freiston in sixth place in the table, but they are now within striking distance of the teams above them.