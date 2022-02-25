Brocklesby Point-to-Point to celebrate 200 years of racing history

Racing returns of March 5. Photo: Nina Edminson

Organisers of the annual Brocklesby Point-to-Point race meeting are planning a very special day to celebrate 200 years of racing history.

The first documented race took place in 1821, and since that time Brocklesby has been closely associated with the sport of National Hunt and Point to Point Steeplechasing.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many horses and jockeys have graduated from Brocklesby to the run in the greatest races in the world.

The most famous was Limber Hill, owned and bred by a local farmer Jim Davey, who won the 1956 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Brocklesby Point-to-Point has taken place on the current three-mile course, over 18 fences, since 1958, and attracts horses from across the country.

There will be a presentation to more than 60 jockeys who have ridden in the local members race over the years.

Last year’s meeting did not take place due to the Covid pandemic, so the anniversary has been slightly delayed until March 5.

Good entries are expected for the seven-race card.

The races are held in Brocklesby Park, just off the A18 near Humberside Airport, with good access and great viewing from the car park.

As well as the racing, there will be a heated bar serving mulled wine, hot food and coffee stalls, trade stands and bookmakers.

Gates open at 10am.

Fixture Secretary Rosemary James said organisers are excited by the prospect of a great day’s racing.

“A huge amount of effort goes in to making this a special event on the Lincolnshire sporting and social calendar,” she said.

“The course looks in great shape and we’re hoping for a big turn out to support the meeting.”

There will be keen interest in the first race at noon, for locally owned and trained horses, and a further six races include conditions, restricted and open races for different levels of horses.

The final two races are for maiden horses and will be keenly contested.

Many top horses start their careers in maiden point to points for example The Galloping Bear winner of the Grand National Trial at Haydock on Saturday, February 19, started life running in point to points.