Marcus Staff and Jill Coleman at The Caistor Sting in the Tail 10k.

Clare Teesdale and Sarah Burton took part once again on the course described as undulating and were joined by Carole Page and Jackie Hallett.

The heat of the day had got to about 27 degrees as the race started and this was reflected in the times as everyone decided to take it a

a little easier. Clare was the first club runner back in a time of 1.07.15 followed by Jackie Hallett in 1.09.46. Carole ran very well in the heat and recorded a time of 1.13.11, with Sarah Burton finishing in 1.19.28 alongside fellow Bostonian and parkrunner Tim Burrell.

As the month hotted up two more events saw the black and yellow stripes of Boston Community Runners pounding the roads and trails. The Caistor Sting in the Tail 10k is a superbly organised event by Caistor Running Club and this year's post covid return saw 500 taking part.

A steady 6km downhill then sees the runners head back up into Caistor and with the finish in sight the runners are taken around the marketplace and round to run up the last hill again. Jill Coleman led the BCR runners home and a superb time of 50.56 saw her take 1st place in her age category.

Marcus Staff was not too far behind, stopping the clock at 54.55 and Jackie Hallett takling the hills well to clock 1.09.43.

Finally, Clare Teesdale took on the Nottingham Half Marathon, finishing in 2.35.44.