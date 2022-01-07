Callum Johnson out of world title fight

Callum Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Callum Johnson has been forced to pull out of his world title fight.

The Boston fighter was due to meet WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith jnr in Verona, New York, on January 15.

However, the bout will not go ahead after Johnson tested positive for Covid.

"Unfortunately, after testing positive for Covid-19, Callum Johnson had to withdraw from his world title challenge against Joe Smith jnr on January 15," a statement from promoters Queensberry read.

Promoter Frank Warren is hooping Johnson can still get his shot.

"It's a real great shame for Callum," he told BBC Sport.