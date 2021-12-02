Callum Johnson to meet Joe Smith jnr for WBO world title

Callum Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Boston's Callum Johnson will fight for the WBO World light heavyweight title next month, it has been announced.

The 36-year-old will meet defending champion Joe Smith jnr in Verona, New York on January 15.

Thirty-two-year-old New Yorker Smith has won 27 of his 30 pro fights.

Former British and Commonwealth champion Johnson has only been defeated in one of his 20 bouts.

That was his only other world title fight against Artur Beterbiev in Chicago in 2018.