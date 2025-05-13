​Callum’s ton in is vain for Sleaford CC

Callum McLachlan hit a second successive century but this time Sleaford were beaten.

​​A century from overseas star Callum McLachlan wasn’t enough to steer Sleaford CC to victory on Saturday as they ultimately fell to a 113-run defeat at home to Bracebridge Heath.

New Zealander McLachlan, who had also hit a century in a victory over Market Deeping in Sleaford’s previous game, was again on form with the bat but his team-mates couldn’t help him as they were well beaten by a side who have won all three of their opening Lincolnshire Premier League fixtures.

Indeed it was the visitors who won the toss and asked to bat first, progressing to 48 without loss before opener Alex Clegg was out lbw to Joe Peck.

But Sam Mason and Avishka Tharindu would take control and guide their side to 133-1 before Mason fell off the bowling of Scott Tite, who then quickly struck again to see off Brett Houston cheaply, Mason Mansfield and wicket keeper Matt Wing taking the catches respectively.

Wing was again the recipient as Tite then had Krish Barla caught behind for 11 and the visitors were 157-4.

But Tharindu was hitting the hosts all over the park and on his way to a stunning 157, hit 19 fours and five sixes before eventually being the last of the seven wickets to fall with the score on 277, Bracebridge going on to finish with 291-7 from their 50 overs.

Tite (3-46) and Drew Harbron (2-79) were the pick of the Sleaford bowlers.

In reply, Sleaford were in trouble early on as opener Mansfield and then Andy Hibberd only faced three and five balls respectively before both falling victim to the bowling of Andy King and to leave Sleaford 19-2.

That brought McLachlan to the crease and he would enjoy an impressive afternoon’s work as he 13 fours and four sixes to eventually progress to 103 before being the sixth man to fall with the score on 164.

That left Sleaford with even more of a mountain to climb and although opener and captain Aayush Patel had earlier hit 34, no other batsmen would reach double figures and Sleaford were swiftly all out for just 178, Alex Moor with four wickets and Ben Whitehouse three.

Sleaford host Grantham on Saturday, whilst the second XI play the same fixture but away from home in the SLB Championship.