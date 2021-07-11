Canoe club paddle up the River Witham

The Slea Paddlers team arriving in Boston. EMN-210507-185515001

A group from the Slea Paddlers have been in training for the fundraiser, which took place on Saturday,

Using a six person stand up board, they mavigated along the River Witham in 10 hrs 44 mins with a paddling time of 8 hrs 38 mins, as it also involved getting out and carrying the board around obstacles in a couple of places (known as portages) along the way.

Brian Wardell, chairman of the club, said: “The whole team did a fantastic job in the challenge, not only those paddling, but for everyone who supported from the bank in the day.

“The club have been overwhelmed with the generosity and support before, during and after the challenge.”

He explained: “The club has decided to generate some much-needed revenue to help purchase additional equipment to further support the local community in showcasing the sport, whether this be in kayaks, canoes or stand up boards.

“The group completed a couple of training sessions on the River Witham of 8 and 16 miles..”

They set off from Lincoln at 7am, stopping off for lunch at Tattershall Bridge.

Any funds raised will be split between the club and The Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, after it supported a friend of the club who sadly passed away in April this year.

You can donate at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/slea-paddlers?utm_term=rnZ2EWgMJ

Slea Paddlers provides regular coaching sessions, annual ‘come and try’ days in Sleaford, as well as sessions for local scout and guide groups.