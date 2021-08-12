Capital gains! Boston Triathlon Club members see more than the sights in London

Rachael Satchwell, Ian Satchwell, Alan Wheeler, Mel Wheeler, Kimberley Bolland.

London’s iconic landmarks were the backdrop to the London Triathlon Event which took place at the Excel Centre in the Docklands last weekend.

The event now in its 22nd year sees thousands of people attend over two days to take on the challenge of swimming in the Royal Victoria Dock, cycling the closed road circuits around London, and finally running along the dock side and Excel building.

The wind direction and strength made the conditions choppy for the swimmers to complete the 1,500m out and back loop of the dock.

Unfortunately, this was not the only adverse weather the competitors had to contend with.

As the heavens opened just before 9am it meant the majority of the time would be spent riding the 40k circuit taking in London landmarks such as the Tower of London, The Shard, and the London Eye and Westminster done in driving rain and wind.

There was latterly some degree of respite for them as they finally headed out to complete the course with a three-lap 10k run along the dock side which was partially inside the Excel building.

This year saw nine of BTC’s members take on the challenge.

Ben Marsters finished second in his age group in a time of 2:03.03. Ben, who is representing the GB Age-group Team for the middle distance in Bilbao, Spain next year, may now have the opportunity to participate in the 2022 ITU Standard Distance Triathlon World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Six others also took on the Olympic course, Ian Satchwell, Steve Roberts, Rachael Satchwell, Melanie Wheeler, Kimberley Bolland and Philip Roberts.

Unfortunately, due to a mechanical failure Philip wasn’t able to complete the bike course, but not to be beaten he carried his bike back to the Excel, and headed out on the run to complete the event.

Alan Wheeler and Lynsey Ballans also bravely took on the longer Olympic Plus Distance which saw them complete a three-lap 80k bike course on top of the 1500m swim and 10k run.

Results: Olympic (ITU Qualifier) - Ben Marsters 2:03.03, 2nd 35-39m; Olympic - Ian Satchwell 2:34.51, 16th 45-49m; Steve Roberts 2:44.34, 18th 55-59m; Rachael Satchwell 2:45:54, 4th 40-44f; Mel Wheeler 2:52.49, 5th 50-54f; Kimberley Bolland 3:02.57, 24th 35-39f, Philip Roberts 3:34.55; Olympic Plus - Alan Wheeler 3:54.55, 6th 45-49m; Lynsey Ballans 5:03.09, 3 rd 45-49f.

Boston Triathlon club is open to join for both Adults and Juniors and offers various training sessions for swimming, biking and running, catering for all ability levels.