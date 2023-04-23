The final round of matches in the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowls Club brought the main team competition to its conclusion.

Holland Fen, newly crowned champions of the Orchard Health Group First Division, met third-placed Strollers, winning 4-2, to end on 175 points. Chris Gill’s rink won 27-15 with something to spare. For Strollers, Mick Hippisley’s rink recovered from 4-8 down to dominate the second half to win 18-12.

Last year’s champions and runner’s up this time, Invaders, ended on 170 points after taking all the points off Breakaways, who finished fourth. The wins were convincing, 26-8 for Scott Whyers and 23-6 for Rod West.

Parthians, sixth, beat A40, fifth, on both rinks in two close matches, 17-13 and 15-13, won by virtue of strong finishing runs.

Division One champions Holland Fen.

IBC ended the season in seventh, beating Cosmos this week for all 6 points. Steve Skelton’s rink were 5-13 down, then took control to win 25-15 by the end. Dave Gill’s match was close initially before they pulled away to win 17-9.

Royal Mail faced bottom side Hotspurs, taking both rinks 22-9 and 22-10, to finish the season in ninth place

Nomads, who ended three points above Royal Mail in eighth place, were beaten on both rinks by Golfers, tenth. Graham Scarboro’s rink led from the off to win 17-5, while David Marshall’s rink had to battle out a gritty 18-16 win.

The final round of games in Cammacks Second Division saw several close games.

Division Two champions Dynamics.

Champions Dynamics met Shipmates, seventh, and shared the points 3-3 in two tight matches. For Dynamics, Graham Wilkinson’s rink won 16-14, while Ted Vere’s Shipmates rink finished strongly to snatch victory 17-15.

Third-placed Central beat Vikings, 4-2. Fred Epton’s rink were stronger over the second half to win 18-14. John Stray’s Vikings rink built an eight-shot lead, eventually winning 17-15, but they had to hold on as Central fought back.

Phantoms beat Amateurs 4-2, taking the extras for shot aggregate by just one shot. Roy Stanley’s rink won 18-10, Jeff Homewood taking the other for Amateurs 17-10.