Championship trophies presented at Louth Swimming Club

Louth Swimming Club staged their 38th Annual Club Championships presentation at Drakes, Crowtree Golf Club, Louth.

The actual events were held late in 2024, but because of a very busy calendar and Christmas the presentation night was delayed until this year.

A team of volunteers did a stunning job with the logistics involved in organising an event of this magnitude, thanks to the team of coaches/officials, team managers, technical operators, and poolside assistants.

Club director of swimming Ian Roscoe, with a little help from chairman Bob Wells, compered the event and Magana Vitae operations managers Adam Dalton and Nick Marshall were guest presenters

Louth Swimming Club's annual presentation night.

Roscoe said; “That was a great evening for the club at a fantastic new venue.

“It was a time for old and new faces to join together and reward our swimmers for all their hard work in 2024.”

The 28 trophies were presented by honoured guests and the clubs volunteer coaches and teachers and trophy secretary Claire Annison-Snowden made the presentations run like clockwork. Recipients were:

Club Championship Most Points Winners: 9/U Boys - Brody Lentz, 9/U Girls - Annie Seagroatt, 10/11yrs Boys - Arthur Adams, 10/11yrs Girls - Zoe Jones, 12/13yrs Boys - Henry Mason-Smith, 12/13yrs Girls - Maisie Matthews, 14/15yrs Boys - Mathew Tompkinson, 14/15yrs Girls - Elsia Smith, 16/Over Boys - Jake Adams, 16/Over Girls - Liv Anstey, Most Pb’s at the year's County Champs - Maisie Matthews, Fastest Boy (400m Free) - Layton Annison-Snowden, Fastest Girl (400m Free) - Maisie Matthews.

Most Improved (Skills) - Eli Herbert. Most Improved (Development) - James Richardson. Most Improved (Performance) - Oli Thompson. Skills (Good Attitude in Training) - Alfie Butt. Development (Good Attitude in Training) - Adam Johnson. Performance (Good Attitude in Training) - Erin Ingham.

Best Newcomer - Talah Coutts. Most promising Swimmer - Maisie Matthews. Director of Swimming Award - Isla Cassidy. Skills Personality of the Year- Amalie Conway. Development Personality of the Year - Elspeth Mason-Smith and Thea Whotton. Performance Personality of the Year - Oli Thompson.

Best All-Round Junior 12 & Under -Brody Lentz and Georgia Middleton. Best All-Round Senior - Liv Anstey. Masters Personality - Richard Graham.