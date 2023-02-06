​Chessum brothers star as England battle with Scotland in Six Nations clashes

​Sleaford’s Ollie and Lewis Chessum were both in action for England at the weekend as the Six Nations got under way.

Ollie Chessum in action against Scotland on Saturday at Twickenham. Photo: Getty Images.

​Ollie, who was a pupil at Carre’s Grammar School in Sleaford before also playing club rugby in the town, lined up against Scotland at Twickenham but despite putting in an impressive performance, couldn’t stop the Scots from winning the Calcutta Cup in a 29-23 success.

It was his fifth senior England cap as the 6’7″ forward was reunited with new England head coach Steve Borthwick, his former boss who gave him his debut at Tigers.

Duhan van der Merwe's late try gave Scotland back-to-back wins at Twickenham for the first time.

After Huw Jones and Max Malins traded scores, Van der Merwe scored an individual try to put Scotland ahead again.

Malins finished off a well-worked team try before Owen Farrell's penalty put England one point up at half-time.

Ben White kept Scotland within a point after Ellis Genge's try, before Farrell and Scotland fly-half Finn Russell traded penalties to leave the score at 23-22 with ten minutes left.

But Van der Merwe scored another to win the game late on.

Lewis, meanwhile, captained the England U20 side who also took on Scotland in the U20 Six Nations at The Stoop, helping his side to a 41-36 success.

