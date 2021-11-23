Chris Cope finishes third to spearhead Boston and District AC challenge as cross country returns

Emma Penson and James Roark.

After a season-and-a-half without cross country races, Lincolnshire AA staged their first event, organised by Grantham AC and Grantham Running Club at Sproxton, on Sunday.

Contestants enjoyed fine weather conditions as they tackled an undulating farmland course running over grass and mud in an attempt to erase the rustiness which had inevitably built up over many months without competition.

After the long period without experience over the country, Boston and District Athletic Club representatives produced some really good performances to get their delayed 2021-22 season off to a promising start.

In the under 20, senior and veteran men's race over 10,500m, Chris Cope enjoyed the undulating terrain and maintained good momentum throughout to spearhead the Gold Tops' challenge.

Finishing strongly, Chris crossed the line in a rewarding third position.

Second man home for BADAC was the much improved Ollie Lammiman, who claimed 13th place just ahead of team mate Adrian Glenn, who ran fluidly on his debut to enter the finish funnel in 14th.

Veteran Olli Tianienan did well for 15th place and James Roark crossed the line 23rd.

In the combined under 17, 20, senior and veteran women's race over a challenging 7,250m, under 17 Louise Hirst and veteran Emma Penson were in close contention and, in the final analysis, gave a very good account of themselves.

Louise ran into the finish in sixth with Emma following her down the final straight to claim seventh position.

After what must have seemed an age without cross country competition for the youngsters, three younger Gold Tops reignited their careers in that branch of athletics.

In the boys and girls' under 15 event over a testing 4,700m, Jessica Frick was fifth and Patrick McNally finished sixth.

Damian McNally completed the 2,425m of the under 11 challenge in sixth position.