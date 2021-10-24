Clark and Kelly claim Gruesome Twosome victory

Dan and Will.

Boston Community Runners' Dan Clark, along with running partner Will Kelly, won this year's Gruesome Twosome Half Marathon.

The pair took first place running the 13.1-mile cross country course in a superb time of 1.32.17.

The race is run in pairs.

BCR runners in Caistor.

You have to start together and cross the finish line together and the course, in the hilly Caistor Wolds, follows tracks, field edges, woodland paths and some road.

Never out of the top three throughout the unseasonally warm race, Dan and Will - who runs for Lincoln Wellington - made their move on a hill to take the lead and it stayed that way throughout the miles.

They took the honours just over a minute ahead of the second placed team and were buzzing with their win.

Also running the half were John Burton and Nathan Saw, the pair had a good run and finished in 2.04.56 with Simon Pickwell and Pete Mittertreiner making u the third team who finished in 2.29.54

At the same time as the half was taking place there was also a 10k option too.

Eight teams for the Boston Community Runners took to the start line.

First pair back for the club were Simon Jackson and Craig Sargeant who were sixth in 47.55.

Just 10 minutes behind were Marcus Staff and Jill Coleman in 58.09.

Matt Tunnard and Beth Lines managed a sub hour time too, crossing the line together in 59.58.

Next home was Rachel Conway and Tanya Knight in 1.01.21.

Karen and Kevin Hindle finished in 1.08.14 just ahead of Neil Goodwin and Dianne Houghton, who stopped the clock at 1.08.47.

Michelle Saw and Sarah Burton finished in 1.22.46 and Fiona Wrisberg, along with partner Debbie Petley were once again Walking with Purpose and stopped the clock in a great time of 1.38.00.

A club picnic followed the run before everyone headed back to Boston.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances.

They also offer a RunWalkRun group and now a Walking with Purpose group.

They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs.