Clements leads the Boston Community Runners home at Grimsby and Heckington races

Boston Community Runners were in action at Heckington.

Boston Community Runners sent 12 members to compete in this year’s Grimsby 10k.

The race usually attracts more than 4000 runners but with events still being cautious the numbers were limited to 2000 with runners being set off in waves of up to 30 competitors every three minutes.

Kelvin Clements lead the Boston runners home in a superb time of 42.45 with Nicholas Turner running a course PB in 47.45 following him in.

Jayne Clements ran another great race crossing the line in 54.50 with Neil Goodwin just two minutes behind with another solid run in 56.59. Michelle Dingwall surprised herself with a sub hour PB time of 57.49.

Dawn Cobb used the race as part of her marathon training plan and was pleased with her time of 1.11.05 Running buddies Steve Langford and Kerry McCrainor enjoyed the atmosphere and the many households who were spraying water from hosepipes for the runners to go through.

They finished together in a time of 1.17.15. Carole Page crossed the line in 1.19.16.

The Virtual runners were Jessica Bland and Jo Heron who ran 1.18.00 and Debbie Petley with Sarah Burton who clocked 1.36.00 Debbie has just started the clubs Walking with Purpose group for those that are coming back from injury, or are no longer able to run.

The group is also open to anyone who wants to start to get fit but not wanting to run at first.

The club also sent five members to the Heckington 10 mile road race.

Fresh from his Grimsby run it was Kelvin Clements once again who ran a fantastic race to finish in a time of 1.08.55. Steve Roberts came home next in 1.10.35 getting third place in his age category.

Nicholas Turner was next in clocking 1.16.24 and Jayne Clements once again pulled it out of the bag to claim first in her age category in a time of 1.28.53 with Michael Corney in a sprint finish stopping the clock in 1.29.52

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances.

They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue.