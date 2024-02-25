Close matches feature in latest round of Boston Indoor Bowls League

The victorious Strollers rink with Andy Warne, Kathryn Rockall and Alan Everitt after winning 16-11 against Nomads

Third met fifth as Strollers, having previously drawn their last two games in the league 3-3, beat Nomads 4-2. Lead Kathryn Rockall, pin Alan Everitt and skip Andy Warne started well to go 8-2 ahead, before Nomads grabbed a one-shot lead with two ends to go. But Strollers finished well to win 16-11.

The score on the other rink was close until Nomads, with skip Chris Starsmeare supported by Kate Maddison and Clive Newell, had the better finish to win 15-13. Strollers took the extras for shot difference by 3 shots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breakaways against A40 saw each team take two points for winning a rink, the extras going to Breakaways by merely one shot. Neil Harrison’s Breakaways rink dominated from the start to win 24-6. The second rink was close initially, then A40 with skip Nick Whitmore took control and won 24-7.

In spite of Golfers’ better form since the New Year, Holland Fen were utterly ruthless in beating them 6-0 last week, with rink scores of 45-5 for Alex Tomlin and 36-6 for Martin Tomlin.

Invaders also won 6-0, against Royal Mail, 20-10 on Liam Reeson’s rink, where the scores had been tied at 9-9 after 13 ends, and 24-8 on Rod West’s, where they took control of the game with shorter jack lengths.

Bottom side Burtons have struggled to win games this season, but they gave IBC, who are fourth, a real test on the night, albeit losing both rinks. Steve Skelton’s IBC rink won a close contest on the last end, 15-14, while Dave Gill’s pulled away over the final ends to win 18-13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finally, in this division, Parthians won 6-0 against Dynamics by 24-6 for Keith Nix and 18-8 for Richard Keeling.

The top five teams in Cammacks Second Division all won 6-0 or 4-2 to maintain their chase for promotion.

Leaders Hotspurs beat Woodpeckers 6-0 with Mike Nelson’s rink winning 21-9 comfortably. Mick Rate’s rink fell behind 5-10 and 11-14, but had the stronger finish to take the match 17-15.

Second-placed Optimists faced Central, who are sixth, winning 4-2. Andrew Reeson’s rink was in control from the start to win 24-9. Central and skip Peter Copeland started well on the other rink, taking the game 14-9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Desperados and Vikings both won 6-0 to stay third and fourth. Desperados beat Shipmates 20-9 on Colin Louth’s rink, pulling away after a close start, and 24-12 on Adam Hodgson’s.

Against Vectors, Vikings were in control on John Stray’s rink to win 24-12 and held on to win 18-13 on Terry Marshall’s as Vectors closed in towards the end of the game.