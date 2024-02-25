Close matches feature in latest round of Boston Indoor Bowls League
Third met fifth as Strollers, having previously drawn their last two games in the league 3-3, beat Nomads 4-2. Lead Kathryn Rockall, pin Alan Everitt and skip Andy Warne started well to go 8-2 ahead, before Nomads grabbed a one-shot lead with two ends to go. But Strollers finished well to win 16-11.
The score on the other rink was close until Nomads, with skip Chris Starsmeare supported by Kate Maddison and Clive Newell, had the better finish to win 15-13. Strollers took the extras for shot difference by 3 shots.
Breakaways against A40 saw each team take two points for winning a rink, the extras going to Breakaways by merely one shot. Neil Harrison’s Breakaways rink dominated from the start to win 24-6. The second rink was close initially, then A40 with skip Nick Whitmore took control and won 24-7.
In spite of Golfers’ better form since the New Year, Holland Fen were utterly ruthless in beating them 6-0 last week, with rink scores of 45-5 for Alex Tomlin and 36-6 for Martin Tomlin.
Invaders also won 6-0, against Royal Mail, 20-10 on Liam Reeson’s rink, where the scores had been tied at 9-9 after 13 ends, and 24-8 on Rod West’s, where they took control of the game with shorter jack lengths.
Bottom side Burtons have struggled to win games this season, but they gave IBC, who are fourth, a real test on the night, albeit losing both rinks. Steve Skelton’s IBC rink won a close contest on the last end, 15-14, while Dave Gill’s pulled away over the final ends to win 18-13.
Finally, in this division, Parthians won 6-0 against Dynamics by 24-6 for Keith Nix and 18-8 for Richard Keeling.
The top five teams in Cammacks Second Division all won 6-0 or 4-2 to maintain their chase for promotion.
Leaders Hotspurs beat Woodpeckers 6-0 with Mike Nelson’s rink winning 21-9 comfortably. Mick Rate’s rink fell behind 5-10 and 11-14, but had the stronger finish to take the match 17-15.
Second-placed Optimists faced Central, who are sixth, winning 4-2. Andrew Reeson’s rink was in control from the start to win 24-9. Central and skip Peter Copeland started well on the other rink, taking the game 14-9.
Desperados and Vikings both won 6-0 to stay third and fourth. Desperados beat Shipmates 20-9 on Colin Louth’s rink, pulling away after a close start, and 24-12 on Adam Hodgson’s.
Against Vectors, Vikings were in control on John Stray’s rink to win 24-12 and held on to win 18-13 on Terry Marshall’s as Vectors closed in towards the end of the game.
Amateurs stay in fifth after beating Phantoms 4-2, Trevor Coulson’s rink winning 19-8. For Phantoms, John Reynolds’ rink won 18-11. Amateurs took the extras for shot difference by 4 shots.