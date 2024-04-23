Club record marathon time for Boston runner
Boston and District Athletic Club endurance runner Chris Cope had a splendid run in this year's London Marathon, finishing in a club record time.
In good race conditions in the capital Chris achieved his target by finishing inside two and a half hours and set a new club record of 2 hours 29 mins 21 secs.
Chris went through the half marathon point in 1 hour 13 mins 51 secs and continued running well to cross the finish line in 155th place.
This was a fine London Marathon performance for the local distance runner.