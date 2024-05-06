​Cody Glen battles hard in the Belgian Open

​​Gainsborough taekwondo star Cody Glen was in good form as he took part in the Belgium Open in Lommel.
​CThe Open is a G2 Olympic class even and was Cody’s biggest test yet, one in which he didn’t disappoint.

In his first match in the round of 32 against the Netherlands, Cody went down 17-13 in the first round but came out of the blocks fast in the second to win 18-7 and then took the third 13-6 to progress.

He then came up against Germany, a much tougher test, going down 15-6, 10-4 to bow out, but he put in his best effort and gained hugely valuable experience over the last year, completing in the Belgian, Dutch and Latvian Opens.

Cody, who is sponsored by FINA Welding Fabrications and PARKIT Management, now prepares again for the Dutch and Latvian Opens coming up this year.

