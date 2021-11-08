Cosmos pull off the result of the week in bowls league

Bowls news

Week nine of the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowling Club saw more dramatic finishes and results favouring the underdog.

The result of the week was the 4-2 victory for bottom-placed Cosmos in Division One, beating Strollers who were five places higher in the table.

The rink of Mark Boswell, Barbara Pell and Dave Fox played their best match of the season to be thoroughly dominant from the start to win 25-4.

Strollers won the other rink 24-8 for Mick Dodes.

Cosmos took the extra two points for the aggregate for the first time in this campaign.

Nomads got the better of Parthians by 4-2. Barry Beagles skipped his rink to a convincing 24-6 win for Nomads, the result not being in doubt from the sixth end onwards.

Parthians started slowly on the other rink, but caught up and eventually won 18-13 for Phil Markham.

Breakaways and A40 each won one rink by a good margin when they met, A40 also taking the extras for getting the aggregate score.

Sue Hoyles won her rink 25-8 for A40, while Neil Harrison’s rink won 21-10 for Breakaways.

The top three in the table all achieved 6-0 wins. Martin Tomlin for Eastenders against IBC won relatively easily by 30-8.

However, on Matt Whyers’ rink, the result was still in doubt after 15 ends, but they managed the finishing stretch better to see them home 19-12.

Invaders are still in second place in the league after beating Royal Mail.

Ian Tebbs’ rink were always ahead and ran out 20-10 winners. On the second rink, the Mailers fought back after a slow start to briefly lead the match after 10 ends, then lost out as Scott Whyers skipped his Invaders team to finish more strongly and finally win 19-15.

Central had another tough match this round, this week against third-placed Holland Fen.

They were beaten 29-9 and 28-12 on the two rinks.

One of the key results in Division Two was the win for Hotspurs over the Patriarchs trio who had previously only dropped one point this season.

Rob Druce, Ted Woods and Mike Nelson took control from the start and maintained a firm grasp on affairs to win 22-7.

Second-placed Autos faced U3, who started the week in eleventh position.

They won Ivor Roberts’ rink 26-9, but had a real scrap on the other rink, eventually losing 12-13 to Wendy King, Darren Nixon and Jack Carr. U3 have started to find some form in recent weeks.

Shipmates beat Vikings in a mid-table clash, taking four points.

They were always in control on Ted Vere’s rink, winning 28-9, but struggled on the second rink and lost 9-19 to Terry Marshall’s trio.

Shipmates took the extras for the aggregate.

The Burtons got the better of Amateurs, winning 5-1 and replacing them in fourth spot in the table.

Dave Bailey skipped his rink to a clear 21-13 win.

The other rink ended in a 14-14 draw, but only after Amateurs’ skip Ron Spence had twice bowled into the head on the final end to score the five shots required.

This was the third drawn rink for Amateurs this season.

League leaders Golfers took on third-placed Dynamics and grabbed all six points.

One rink was a convincing 26-9 win.

They also won for Graham Scarboro, but only 12-11 after a real battle, as Dynamics fought back after a disappointing start and just fell agonisingly short at the end.