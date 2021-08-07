County titles for Jim Gillespie, while son Kieran clocks impressive times

Kieran Gillepsie.

Wragby athletes Jim and Kieran Gillespie have had plenty to celebrate.

Dad Jim travelled to Leicester to take part in their county championships - the last time he did that he won the 400m hurdles back in 1988.

But these days Jim concentrates on his throws.

His first event was the shot putt, his opening throw of 8.54m good enough to win.

In the discus he started badly and after a couple of rounds Jim was basically out of the running.

However, in round three he sent the discus out to 25.42m.

"This turned out to be the winning throw as it started raining, making the circle very difficult to get any purchase on, hampering any distance," Jim said.

"These throws are amongst my best this season, so it was a very pleasing return to my old stamping ground."

The following day son Kieran was in Sheffield for the Northern Men's League where he was competing in the 400m and 4x400m relay for Leeds City.

In the individual 400m he came within 2/100ths of his lifetime best, running 54.45 seconds.

Less than an hour later he once again broke 55 seconds whilst running the first leg in the 4x400m, this time with 54.71 seconds.