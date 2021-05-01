Covid-friendly Caythorpe Dash a huge success

On Sunday, runners from all over Lincolnshire, as well as from as far afield as Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Peterborough, assembled at the Caythorpe playing fields to set off on the half marathon and 5km events across the fields and surrounding villages.

To maintain government coronavirus guidelines, entries for the races were capped and there were six minute staggered start times, with the half marathon runners setting off first at 9.30am from the pavilion, as well as temperature checks and social distancing was maintained throughout.

The first male runner home was Andrew Walters of Holme Pierrepont Running Club in 1:18:01, with Caythorpe runner Paul Clark coming second in 1:27:54 and another Holme Pierrepont running club member, Martin Walters, in third, crossing the line in 1:28:45.

First lady home was Vicki Blackshaw from Peterborough Paws in 1:41:28, with two Notfast runners coming in second and third place - Diana Wakefield and Eva Davidson - in 1:44:49 and 1:44:54 respectively.

Trophies were presented to the three winners, sponsored by the Red Lion pub, who also presented the four first winners of the gendered races with a meal for two.

The Dash series are fundraisers in aid of the Caythorpe and Frieston Playing Field, and the half marathon and 5k raised £2,917.

Race organiser Dave Fidler said: "The runners all appreciated the efforts that Caythorpe village had made to put on this running event; there was a friendly family atmosphere with runners very happy to see missed friends – albeit at social distance in the open.

"With no winners’ ceremony and no results displayed, runners were encouraged to cool down post their race, grab a cup of coffee or water and head for home – after tales of their run to a few friends of cause. All runners left the field very happy that they had at long last competed in a race – and on a good day at that."

