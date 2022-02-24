Dales Poultry & Game open snooker cup account with victory

Sport news

Dales Poultry & Game opened their cup account with victory over the holders this week.

The Louth Snooker League side started their campaign with a superb 7-5 home win over the holders Kitchen Solutions.

Luke Howard played the captain’s role by putting his side in front but the visitors didn’t take too kindly to that and immediately replied through Mark Pickard.

The match looked to be petering out for a draw and needed a bright spark to separate the teams, and that came courtesy of Mark Wilkinson and victory was the hosts’.

Louth Travel Centre were happy to stay at home with them entertaining Sibjon Builders and the hosts have cup take-off with this excellent 8-4 win.

Mark Copeland and Sean Howsam were both hitting the hot spots for their side while Dan Smith knocked in a brilliant 38 break in a bid to get the visitors back into the match, but their foundations had been rocked and they await their first cup win of the season.

The top two, PH Mountain Cardboard Services and N.T.Shaw of Louth, fought out a 6-6 draw.

The away side might be rueing a missed chance here with Tom Garlick and George Smith giving them a 6-2 lead.

But they couldn’t finish the job off and the hosts fought back with Sid Bett and Dan Mountain levelling the scores sending the tie into a decider which captain Matt Chandler won to complete a fine comeback.

G. Fawcett Property Maintenance and Saltfleetby Snooker Club shared the spoils in a 6-6 draw.

Trevor Marris put the visitors in front, only to see Geoff Fawcett and Graham Evison both reply to give the hosts the lead and they looked set for victory.

But there was one final twist with Russell Brooks winning both frames to tie the scores, but there’s no mention of any play-off decider on the scoresheet.

After the match between G. Fawcett Property Maintenance and Saltfleetby Snooker Club on Monday night it was with great sadness that the league learned that Derek Adlam had passed away.

Derek had played regularly in the league for many years and will be greatly missed amongst his teammates and many friends.