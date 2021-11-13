Dan Clark takes the honours as Boston Community Runners compete at Three Rivers Challenge

Dan Clark.

The Three Rivers Challenge returned once again and Boston Community Runners took the black and yellow stripes to South Kyme.

Nine members ran the 15-mile route that follows the riverbanks of the Slea, Skirth and Witham and took the runners through North Kyme, Billinghay, Tattershall Bridge and Chapel Hill before heading back towards South Kyme.

The event is put on to raise funds for the village by the villagers and is open to both runners and walkers.

It was two out of two for Boston's Dan Clark as he took the honours, coming home in first place along way clear of the second and third placed runners.

Dan led from the start and not even the strong headwind for the last four miles slowed him down.

Dan finished in a time of 1:43.27.

Next club runner back was John Burton in 2:10.42.

Ready for the Three Rivers test.

He was followed by Simon Pickwell in 2:21.27, Michael Corney in 2:24.22, Karen Hindle in 2:29.46 just ahead of Adrian Carder in 2:32.37.

Sarah-Jane Eggleton crossed the finish next in 3.03.21, having run with her sister Emma-Jean, both were really pleased with their times.

Clare Teesdale and Sarah Burton were the final club runners back, again running together they finished in 3:22.29.

The 21 members of Boston Community Runners headed to Revesby to support a new race series set up by local company Trident Sports Events.

Lynn and Carol at Gainsborough.

The event had two distances to choose from, a ten mile run or a five mile option.

The shorter distance was more off road and made for tricky going in the long grass.

Three runners were involved and all put in a very good performance finishing quicker than they had predicted.

Elektra Roberts was the first club runner back in 45.21, followed by Stephen Cornwell with a super time of 49.13 and third back for the club was Michelle Saw in a great time of 1:04.18.

Over in the 10 mile event 18 club runners competed.

Kelvin Clements who led the black and yellow stripes home taking ninth place in a time of 1:12.51 just ahead of Steven Roberts, who was 11th in 1:14.15.

Next to stop the clock was Martin Tebbs in 1:17.54 with Nicholas Turner hot on his heals in 1:18.10. Just over two minutes later and it was Craig Sargeant who came into view, finishing in 1:20.49.

Jill Coleman crossed the line in 1:29.05 seconds ahead of Beth Lines in 1:29.12 and Nathan Saw 1:29.15.

Marcus Staff finished in 1.30.33 with Rachel Batterham having a super run crossing the line in 1:35.25. Tanya Knight clocked 1:36.11 just two seconds ahead of Rachel Conway in 1:36.13.

Jayne Clements was next back in 1:40.12. Neil Goodwin led the charge of the final club runners home in 1:46.02. Following him in were Fran Mills in 1:47.07, Nicola Housam in 1:47.07, Lesley Buswell in 1:48.23 and Dianne Houghton in 1:48.23.

After operating virtually last year, Gainsborough was once again able to host their 10k event.

Three runners from the Boston Community Runners took part in a very windy race and all three recorded excellent times for the conditions.

Lynn Bateman was the first club runner home in 1:03.23 followed by Jackie Hallett in 1:04.24 with Carole Page, who ran with her friend Lynn Lambley, finishing in 1:11.56.