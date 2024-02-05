Defeat on the road for Market Rasen & Louth

Action from Rasen's defeat in Nuneaton.

They faced a team easily beaten earlier in the season but who are now seeing a resurgence in fortune and realising some solid results against strong teams.

Nuneaton took the lead when they found themselves with a man overlap on the left wing and scooted in for the first try.

From the kick-off, Nuneaton came back strongly with deft handling and strong attacks and within another four minutes had increased the lead to 12 points with an almost carbon copy try in the left corner.

It was now Rasen’s turn to go on the offensive and a line-out saw quick ball along the backs and a scything run through the Nuneaton defence by Jack Norton, drawing in two defenders before a well-timed pass inside gave Will Stephens a walk in under the posts. The score now stood at 12-7 and Rasen were seemingly getting a handle on the game.

Fate had other ideas. Another long kick off into the Rasen 22 was knocked on by Rasen who were then offside. A penalty to Nuneaton gave them a catch and drive oportunity from the line-out which their heavy pack used with relish to give them their third score before the break.

The second half saw a penalty in front of the posts extend the hosts’ lead by another three points, then after a yellow card for Rasen’s Jack Norton, Nuneaton capitalised with another try under the posts.

Another try followed a scrum and some clever handling along the backs, but Rasen responded as winger Tom Lewis reduced the arrears shortly before another yellow card reduced them to 14 again.

Rasen continued to pressure Nuneaton on their line for the last ten minutes, resulting in consistent forward direct play and eventually George Grant being bundled over for Rasen’s third.