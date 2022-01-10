Defence holds firm as Harley kicks Boston Rugby Club to victory

Match action by Wayne Lagden.

A heroic defensive display, led by man of the match back row Ross Noble, helped Boston Rugby Club see out the final 10 minutes of pressure to secure a 9-5 home win against Mansfield, writes John Fletcher.

Wayne Harley kicked three penalties as the Blue and Whites gained revenge for their 20-13 defeat to the same opposition earlier in the season.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In challenging conditions both teams were evenly matched.

Their respective sets of forwards engaged in an arm wrestle, with second row Mathew Deane prominent in the loose, securing numerous turnovers.

Mansfield opened the scoring after two minutes as their powerful centre caused chaos in the home side’s defence.

It would take Boston some time to gain a foothold, as they remained camped in their own half and the first opportunity to take a penalty saw Harley convert to narrow the deficit to 3-5.

PHOTO GALLERY: Boston RFC v Mansfield RFC.

The second half saw Mansfield concede a number of penalties as Boston upped their work rate. Two were converted and two missed as Boston moved into a 9-5 lead.

In the final 10 minutes Mansfield looked to win the game attempted to drive and maul the ball over the line from 10m line outs.

In a collective team effort, Boston’s defence stood firm and whilst Mansfield did get over the try line they were held up to prevent a score and see Boston secured their fourth win of the season.

The result sees Boston remain in eighth position in the Midlands 3 East (North).

On Saturday Boston travel to leaders Mellish (KO 2.15pm).