Defending champs closing in on Louth Summer Snooker League title

Sport news.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services moved seven clear with two to play in the T. Marris Carpets Ltd Louth Billiards Summer Snooker League, writes Jack Westerby.

The reigning champions opened up a seven points lead after beating Dales Poultry & Game 7-1. The visitors immediately took control with Matt Chandler and John Mountain potting them into a 4-0 lead.

The hosts really needed something from this encounter to keep their hopes alive of catching second, but they fell further behind with Pete Mountain sealing a fine away win for the leaders.

Cons A came away from their tough match with NT Shaw of Louth with a 4-4 draw. Joe Hunt looked to have condemned the title challengers to a rare defeat when he put the home side in front late on, but the away outfit responded with Simon Adams securing the late frame.

Louth Volksworld haven’t really found the right gear to many times this season, but they certainly stepped on the gas when they visited Saltfleetby Snooker Club and duly came away with a 7-1 win.