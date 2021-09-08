"Devastated is an understatement!" Callum Johnson's bout with Marko Nikolic cancelled

Callum Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Callum Johnson won't be stepping into the ring this weekend - as his bout against Marko Nikolic has been cancelled.

The Boston light heavyweight was due to meet his Serbian opponent in London on Saturday night.

However, promoter Queensberry pulled the plug on the show after headliner Sunny Edwards picked up an ankle injury and became unable to defend his IBF flyweight title against Jayson Mama.

"Absolutely gutted to say the show and my fight is off this Saturday," Johnson wrote on social media, only discovering his fight was off as he drove down to London.

"The whole show has been postponed but I’ll be fighting very very soon - as soon as I have news I’ll let everyone know.

"I'm hearing it’s only gunna (sic) be weeks so it’s a case of staying focused and straight back in the gym.